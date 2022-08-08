Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $17.70 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

T stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.14. 763,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,364,547. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

