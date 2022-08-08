Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $26.75 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $174.33. 85,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,778. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

