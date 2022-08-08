Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 120,141 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.85. 31,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,593. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21.

