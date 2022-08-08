Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of WDAY traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.67. 88,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.21. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.