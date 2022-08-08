Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.23. 27,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

