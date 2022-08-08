Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $500.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.54. The stock has a market cap of $101 billion, a PE ratio of 543.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $15,196,656 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.80.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

