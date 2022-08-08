Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 26,742 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.07. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

