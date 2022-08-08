CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.76.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.69. 124,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

