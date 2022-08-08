CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CX Institutional raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 899.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $51.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

