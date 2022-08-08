CX Institutional Has $1.94 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,013,000 after purchasing an additional 761,375 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

