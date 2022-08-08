CX Institutional Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1,516.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,616 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $145.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

