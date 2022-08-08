CX Institutional Invests $1.89 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 39,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 183,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

