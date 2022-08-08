CX Institutional Invests $2.45 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $287,028,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

