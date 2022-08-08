CX Institutional Sells 6,419 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

