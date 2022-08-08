Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $434.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,666. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.99 and its 200 day moving average is $426.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.