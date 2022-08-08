Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Grows Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 1,388.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after acquiring an additional 940,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $21,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,138 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA USO traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,361. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

