Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 1,780 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $23.70. 69,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

