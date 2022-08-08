Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 8,700 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,375. The company has a market capitalization of $490.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $41.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

