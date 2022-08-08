Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $26.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.09.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
