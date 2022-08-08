Deborah L. Mccoy Sells 3,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eaton stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.93. 1,339,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,289. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

