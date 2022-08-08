Deeper Network (DPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $882,994.00

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $882,994.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 212.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.01886281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014739 BTC.
About Deeper Network
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Buying and Selling Deeper Network
