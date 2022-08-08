Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0057

Delphy (DPY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $354,417.86 and approximately $19,957.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

