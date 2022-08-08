Derek Harding Purchases 5 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Derek Harding acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,928 ($35.88) per share, for a total transaction of £146.40 ($179.39).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Derek Harding purchased 6 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,763 ($33.86) per share, for a total transaction of £165.78 ($203.14).

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SXS traded down GBX 5.75 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,975.25 ($36.46). 143,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,001. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,897.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,892.86.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

SXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.99) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.70) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,424 ($41.96).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

