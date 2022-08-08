Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.45) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.20) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.48 ($24.21) on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($22.81) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($28.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.45.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.