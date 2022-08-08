Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €34.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.06) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR VNA opened at €30.32 ($31.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($62.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.