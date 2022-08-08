Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.25) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.73 ($6.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of €9.58 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.