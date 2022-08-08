DEXTools Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $116,060.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,079,637 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

