Digix Gold Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $973,948.28 and approximately $79.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $17.83 or 0.00076871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

