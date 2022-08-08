Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 243,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,582.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after buying an additional 196,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.28. 15,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,240. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.51. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

