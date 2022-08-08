Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 48,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.07. 121,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

