Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $11.79 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,167. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

