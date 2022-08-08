Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $2.94 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
