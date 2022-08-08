Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 188,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 296,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. 57,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

