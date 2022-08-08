Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Southern by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

