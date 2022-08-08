Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 1,633 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.
General Dynamics Trading Down 1.5 %
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
