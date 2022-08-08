Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 383,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 730,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 356,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Old Republic International by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 881,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 335,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.53. 24,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.