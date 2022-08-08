Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

GTLS traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.27. 4,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,813. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.88.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

