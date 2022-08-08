Doliver Advisors LP Has $566,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.61. The company had a trading volume of 113,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

