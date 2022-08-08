Doliver Advisors LP Has $732,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $422.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.66. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

