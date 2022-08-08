Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 4,132 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Star Group worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Star Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Star Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Group Stock Performance

NYSE SGU traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.76. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,101. Star Group, L.P. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Star Group’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

In other news, CFO Richard Ambury bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at $400,923.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Star Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Articles

