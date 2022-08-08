Doliver Advisors LP Sells 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $698.31. 9,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,697. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

