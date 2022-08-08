Doliver Advisors LP Trims Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,093. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

