Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $253.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.37. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

