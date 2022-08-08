Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Dollar General worth $224,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DG opened at $253.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.85 and a 200-day moving average of $227.37.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

