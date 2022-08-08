Doma (DOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. On average, analysts expect Doma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Doma Stock Performance

DOMA stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Doma has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOMA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Doma by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Doma by 158.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Doma by 109.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

