Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.38. 22,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,568. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

