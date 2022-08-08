Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.98-1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.17.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.