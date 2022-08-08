Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. 2,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 212.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 86,754 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 28.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 54,865 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

