Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIR.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

DIR.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.70. 333,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.76 and a one year high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

