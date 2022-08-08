Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE D.UN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.52. 135,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,695. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$18.52 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$918.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.90.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.60 per share, with a total value of C$235,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,261,879. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.73 per share, with a total value of C$600,127.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 249,700 shares of company stock worth $5,380,112.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

